Uddhav Shiv Sena leader arrested for sexual assault

"Naresh Manera was arrested by Thane's Kasarvadavali police. He was produced before the court on Saturday," an official familiar with the matter said.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:06 IST
Naresh Manera (Photo credit: Naresh Manera Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have arrested Naresh Manera of Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, officials said on Saturday. "Naresh Manera was arrested by Thane's Kasarvadavali police. He was produced before the court on Saturday," an official familiar with the matter said.

"A First Information Report under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and others has been lodged against Manera in Kasarvadavali police station," police said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

