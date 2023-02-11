Left Menu

Uttarakhand: One killed, 31 injured as car ploughs into wedding procession in Haridwar

A youth was killed while 31 others were injured after a speeding four wheeler allegedly trampled a 'baraat' (groom's procession) in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Friday night, police said.

Uttarakhand: One killed, 31 injured as car ploughs into wedding procession in Haridwar
A youth was killed while 31 others were injured after a speeding four wheeler allegedly trampled a 'baraat' (groom's procession) in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Friday night, police said. According to the police the incident occurred at Bahadarabad area.

The people present at the wedding procession caught the driver and informed the police. Following information, a team from the local police station immediately reached the spot and those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and the accused vehicle driver was also caught. Officials said that a youth died on the spot while 31 were injured in the incident.

Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar said, "A marriage procession from village Belda had reached Sardar Farm House located on Dhanori Road of Bahadarabad police station area, and preparations to welcome the procession were on. When a speeding four-wheeler came from Bahadarabad side and rammed into dancing procession. The car was going to Dhanori." "In this accident, one of band members died was killed and 31 others were seriously injured. Following the incident, angry wedding guests thrashed the vehicle driver," SP said.

"The accused vehicle driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

