Left Menu

Experience a taste of the Orient at the newly launched IC at Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Their Pan-Asian menu encompasses an eclectic variety of popular dishes from various countries that form this unique amalgamation of flavours that gives this region its distinctive character.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:48 IST
Experience a taste of the Orient at the newly launched IC at Hilton Mumbai International Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Homage to the old Imperial China, which served only Cantonese food but now serves popular cuisines of South East Asia in a contemporary style If you are a food connoisseur and especially like to enjoy South East Asia cuisine and delicacies - Hilton Mumbai International Airport’s IC awaits your presence. Exuding a décor reminiscent of the Imperial era, it adorns e-size paper fans on the walls alongside an aura that is bound to charm its patrons. The restaurant’s interiors flaunt an air of relaxed elegance, and its ambience ensures an immersive dining experience. All cultures have their unique characteristics of cuisine. Asian cuisine is known to be famous for its spices and mouth-watering food.

IC bring together a specially curated Pan-Asian menu that journeys through South East Asia with our team of talented chefs. Their Pan-Asian menu encompasses an eclectic variety of popular dishes from various countries that form this unique amalgamation of flavours that gives this region its distinctive character. From Japanese Yaki Tori to Kambing Masak Merah and a variety of homemade dim sums all form a part of the servings. A section will also have a tribute to the Indo-Chinese style close to the streets of India. Setting a diverse platter with distinguished flavours for the patrons, the place offers an A La Carte menu from 7 pm to 11.30 pm, empowering its guests with an unparalleled gastronomic experience over dinner.

Join them here at IC for a meal to experience the grand epicurean odyssey of signature flavours of the Pan-Asian cuisine story with their comforting Hilton Hospitality.

To reserve your table, call: +91-9987759672 | +91-7710000881

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023