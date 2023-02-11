Left Menu

Russia says it staged major strike on Ukrainian energy facilities

Russia carried out a "massive strike" on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex on Friday, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday. In a daily update, the ministry did not identify the energy facilities it claimed to have hit.

Updated: 11-02-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:18 IST
Russia carried out a "massive strike" on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex on Friday, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.

In a daily update, the ministry did not identify the energy facilities it claimed to have hit. It said the strike had also blocked the transport of foreign weapons and ammunition by rail to battlegrounds in Ukraine. Ukraine's armed forces said late on Friday that Russian forces had fired more than 100 missiles and mounted 12 air and 20 shelling attacks. It said 61 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of the country. Russia has repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure far from the front lines, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power, heat, or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

