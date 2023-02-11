Some people trying to create "false image" of Kerala, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday claimed that some people are running "false propaganda" to tarnish Kerala's image and that young people should stay away from it. Addressing the inaugural summit CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Rumours like Kerala is not a good place to live and not industry-friendly and has fewer employment opportunities, etc being spread. Some are trying to create a false image of Kerala. Young people should be able to recognize and defend against such false propaganda."

The Kerala CM inaugurated the Professional Student Summit 2023 today. Professional Students' Summit 2023 is being organized by Kerala Higher Education Department which aims to provide better opportunities to professional students and various colleges in Kerala to interact with industry experts and administrators.

Kerala CM Vijayan further stated, "Many students still go out to other countries to study professional courses as they are attracted by the fact that they can work there and have academic standards. Such a situation should also exist here and for that steps have been taken to provide internships for all professional courses." "Colleges are not just centres of knowledge distribution. The multifaceted abilities of students should be encouraged. Universities and educational institutions should become centres of knowledge generation. The government is making interventions for that," CM Vijayan added.

Talking about the enrollment ratio in higher education CM Vijayan said, Kerala is in contact with many developed countries. The most important is the reform of the higher education sector. The enrollment ratio in higher education should be increased. Kerala CM Vijayan further stated, in the 2021 LDF manifesto, the policy of promoting advanced education was assured. Various activities have been done as part of it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)