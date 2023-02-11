PM Modi sets hectic pace: 10 public meetings, 10,800 km travel, multiple development initiatives in 90 hours

In a hectic schedule spread across four days, PM Modi has addressed or is scheduled to address ten public programmes. From Agartala to Mumbai and from Lucknow to Bengaluru, these visits cover various parts of the country.

In a span of less than 90 hours, PM Modi will have travelled over 10,800 km to address ten public meetings and launch multiple development initiatives for the benefit of the citizens. On February 10, PM Modi travelled from Delhi to Lucknow and inaugurated Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He then went to Mumbai and flagged off two Vande Bharat Trains and dedicated road projects in Mumbai.

Later, he inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in the city, after which he came back to Delhi. He covered a total distance of over 2700 Km during the day. On February 11, he travelled to Tripura, where he addressed two public meetings at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur and is returning to the national capital. He will cover a distance of over 3,000 km in the day.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. After that, he will proceed to Dausa, Rajasthan, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various highway projects.

After addressing two public meetings in Dausa, he will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in the day. Early morning on February 13, PM Modi will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

From there, he will go to Tripura where he will address a public rally in Agartala in the afternoon. He will then travel back to Delhi, having covered a total distance of over 3,350 km. (ANI)

