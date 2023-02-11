Left Menu

Coal minister reviews progress of thermal power plant construction in UP

He said that power is a very important requirement for development. Before 2012-13, power supply was least satisfactory in many states including Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:46 IST
Coal minister reviews progress of thermal power plant construction in UP
Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday reviewed the construction of NUPPL, a coal-based super critical thermal power plant, and gave directions to expedite the completion of the project.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd -- a government of India enterprise -- and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd -- an entitity of the Uttar Pradesh government.

''....Pralhad Joshi visited Ghatampur (Kanpur)-based Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) today and held a review meeting with the officials,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena accompanied the minister and assessed progress of the project.

The minister said that for the purpose of inaugurating the first unit in July, the CMD Neyveli Lignite has been directed to submit a detailed review report in every 15 days.

Joshi further added that the work of railway line and water supply has also been completed. He said that power is a very important requirement for development. Before 2012-13, power supply was least satisfactory in many states including Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023