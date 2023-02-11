Coal minister reviews progress of thermal power plant construction in UP

Coal minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday reviewed the construction of NUPPL, a coal-based super critical thermal power plant, and gave directions to expedite the completion of the project.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd -- a government of India enterprise -- and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd -- an entitity of the Uttar Pradesh government.

''....Pralhad Joshi visited Ghatampur (Kanpur)-based Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) today and held a review meeting with the officials,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena accompanied the minister and assessed progress of the project.

The minister said that for the purpose of inaugurating the first unit in July, the CMD Neyveli Lignite has been directed to submit a detailed review report in every 15 days.

Joshi further added that the work of railway line and water supply has also been completed. He said that power is a very important requirement for development. Before 2012-13, power supply was least satisfactory in many states including Uttar Pradesh.

