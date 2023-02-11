"BJP wave already in Nagaland...:" says party's Dimapur candidate after filing candidature

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate H Tovihoto Ayemi, contesting from Dimapur Assembly constituency in Nagaland polls on Saturday, filed his candidature. "Not only this, but on every occasion, one should begin with a prayer as it holds a strong and powerful meaning to have the best and most peaceful day," he said.

The two-time MLA from Dimapur constituency said that his ten-year tenure has seen the good and bad side of the story, and he hopes that people will begin to start anew with togetherness and a sense of belonging to create a better world for the future. Speaking to ANI, on the tough fight with his opponent K Therie from the Congress, Tovihoto Ayemi said that he has been representing the Dimapur constituency for ten years and has huge supporters by his side.

"Whoever wants to contest will contest and Therie has come as a candidate from the same constituency, he may have his own strategies for the elections, but we will make sure that these polls will be a free and fair election." Talking about the BJP's developmental initiatives in the state, Ayemi said that the BJP is at the Centre and what the Modi government is doing, we and the people of Nagaland are witnessing that.

"The BJP wave is already here in Nagaland and the results will be on the party's side as the people have a love for the party," he added. Taking note of the alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), he said the BJP will form the government and we will serve our people in the best possible way.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature. After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19). The number of electors in the State stands at 13,17,632, out of which 661489 are male electors, and 656143 are female.

The total number of Polling Stations is 2351, with Merapani Polling Station No. 71 under 40 Bhandari AC recording the lowest number of electors (37), and Usutomi Polling Station No. 12 under 32 Atoizu AC recording the highest number of electors (1348). The Assembly Constituency with the lowest number of electors is 27 Mokokchung Town AC with 8302 electors, and the Assembly Constituency with the highest number of electors is 4 Ghaspani-I AC with 74,395 electors. The Assembly Constituencies with the highest number of contesting candidates (6 candidates each) are- 6 Tening AC, 39 Sanis AC, and 45 Tehok AC.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

