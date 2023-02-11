Left Menu

Increased revenue will lead to better budget this year: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said the increased revenue of the state will allow the state government to present a better budget this year.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 23:09 IST
CM Basavaraj S Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said the increased revenue of the state will allow the state government to present a better budget this year. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka CM Bommai tweeted, "A record collection of Rs 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be the state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection."

In another tweet, Bommai gave credit to the measures taken for reforms, vigilance, focused and recovery in economy and better compliance by taxpayers for a better budget this year. "This year's remarkable mop-up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in economy and better compliance by taxpayers. This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better budget this year," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

