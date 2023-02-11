Left Menu

TRAI releases consultation paper on 'Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorization under Unified License'

The purpose of this Consultation Paper is to seek views of stakeholders on the proposed DCIP authorisation under Unified License. The Consultation Paper has been placed on TRAl's website www.trai.gov.in. Written comments on the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by 09th March, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 23:12 IST
TRAI releases consultation paper on 'Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorization under Unified License'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Consultation Paper on 'Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorization under Unified License (UL)', an official release said on Saturday. According to the release, the purpose of this Consultation Paper is to seek views of stakeholders on the proposed DCIP authorisation under Unified License.

The Consultation Paper has been placed on TRAl's website www.trai.gov.in. Written comments on the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by March 9, 2023. A robust Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) contributes significantly to economic development both by increasing productivity and by providing amenities that enhance the quality of life.

In context of DCI development, various countries have aligned their telecom licensing framework to increased utilization of resources (including spectrum), reduction of cost, attract investment and strengthen the service delivery segment by segregating the infrastructure/network layer and service/ application layers, said the release. The advantage of such frameworks is that they simplify the licensing process and provide a more conducive environment for market growth and improvement of the socioeconomic welfare of society while considering the convergence of technologies.

The National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP-2018) emphasizes a lot on digital infrastructure. It states that the Digital infrastructure and services are increasingly emerging as key enablers and critical determinants of a country's growth and well-being". NDCP-2018 also envisages "Enabling unbundling of different layers (e.g., infrastructure, network, services, and applications layer) through differential licensing" as one of the strategies for fulfilling its 'Propel India' mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative journalist

US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative ...

 United States
2
Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data
Blog

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your D...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema; NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with...

 Global
4
Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023