AAP to contest municipal elections in UP on all 763 seats

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party will contest elections in all the 763 municipal bodies with full strength.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 23:45 IST
The meeting of AAP leaders in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party held a meeting here on Saturday and decided that the party will contest all 763 seats in the upcoming local municipal elections in the state with full strength. The meeting was presided over by the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. All office bearers and local leaders were present in this meeting.

Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections in all the 763 municipal bodies with full strength. Addressing the meeting, Pathak said, "Elections are about to be held in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party, committed to its values and principles, will contest elections by fielding its candidates on all 763 seats with full strength."

He said that today's review meeting is about how we can make our organization more organised, equipped and vast in the view of municipal elections. "From now on, these types of meetings will be organised regularly. Till date, the public did not have an alternative. Now the Aam Aadmi Party is going to change this equation with its meaningful efforts and actions," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

