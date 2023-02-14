Egypt's Suez Canal amends tolls for crude oil tankers -circular

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Tuesday it will amend a surcharge on loaded crude oil tankers to 25% of normal transit dues and on empty crude oil tankers to 15% of the dues, effective April 1, a circular reported.

These additional fees are temporary and can be modified or canceled according to the changes in the maritime transport market, the circular said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)