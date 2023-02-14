Left Menu

CRPF displays latest arms, ammunition on anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

From arms and ammunition to IED defuse suit made in Canada to explosive detectors made in Russia-- they have all been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government. Multi threat locator made in USA, Wire and cable detector made in UK, Garrett Recon Made in USA have also been provided.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:01 IST
CRPF displays latest arms, ammunition on anniversary of Pulwama terror attack
ffrf. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Special unit displayed the latest arms and ammunition. From arms and ammunition to IED defuse suit made in Canada to explosive detectors made in Russia-- they have all been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government. Multi threat locator made in USA, Wire and cable detector made in UK, Garrett Recon Made in USA have also been provided.

The CRPF displayed the latest arms and ammunition and technological gadgets on Tuesday. The soldiers of the CRPF said that the government has provided them with the best and latest equipment, and they are ready to deal with any challenge. "Government has provided us with a bomb suit to be used to defuse IEDs. The suit is weighing 40 kg. It is made in Canada. It can keep us secure within three metres when an IED is detected," Ramesh Kumar a CRPF soldier told ANI.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martyrs Memorial at the CRPF Lethpora base camp in Pulwama district to pay tributes to the jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 terror attack. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi said in a tweet. Forty personnel of the CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023