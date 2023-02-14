Left Menu

ECB could raise rates above 3.5%, hold them there, Makhlouf says- WSJ

European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf has said the bank could increase interest rates above 3.5% and likely will not cut them again this year as it moves forcefully to bring inflation back to target, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:05 IST
ECB could raise rates above 3.5%, hold them there, Makhlouf says- WSJ
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf has said the bank could increase interest rates above 3.5% and likely will not cut them again this year as it moves forcefully to bring inflation back to target, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I'm open to acting forcefully to get inflation down to our target," the WSJ quoted Makhlouf as saying.

Makhlouf dismissed suggestions that the ECB will start cutting rates later this year as inflation declines. "I think that really is going too far... We'll reach a point where we're going to, then plateau," he told the newspaper. "I see the ECB as putting up interest rates after the March meeting...Even though inflation is coming down it's still way above our target," Makhlouf added.

Makhlouf has previously said he would not be surprised if policymakers need to keep increasing interest rates beyond the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023