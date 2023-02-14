Left Menu

Delhi Police rolls out new uniform for SWAT unit ahead of Raising Day parade

Officials of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Delhi Police special cell will don a new uniform while taking out a parade on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day.

14-02-2023
Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Delhi Police special cell will don a new uniform while taking out a parade on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day in the national capital on Thursday. At first, only a few officials of the anti-terrorist force will be seen wearing the new uniform on February 16.

As per Delhi Police, the new uniform pattern for SWAT is tactically suited more than earlier uniforms of the force in the national capital. During the parade on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day, a total of 71 commandos (male and female) will be seen in the newly donned uniform.

"By the end of February 2023, the entire SWAT unit of Delhi Police will be donned in the new uniform," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell indicated Pratap Singh said. "The decision has been taken after great consideration taking into account the uniform pattern of sister anti-terrorist forces in other states and the elite NSG, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

