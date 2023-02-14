Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's heart-shaped island up for sale

14-02-2023
Odd News Roundup: Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's heart-shaped island up for sale
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's heart-shaped island up for sale

Part of Croatia's unique heart-shaped Adriatic islet nicknamed by tourists the Island of Love is up for sale. The uninhabited islet of Galesnjak in the Pasman channel is one of the most recognisable Croatian islets and part of it is being offered to prospective buyers for development.

