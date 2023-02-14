Left Menu

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry organises "Cycle for Health" rally at Lady Hardinge Medical College

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Mansukha Mandaviya organised a Cyclathon with the theme, 'Cycle for Health' at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST
New Delhi: Union Health Ministry organises "Cycle for Health" rally at Lady Hardinge Medical College
Visual from teh cycle rally (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Mansukha Mandaviya organised a Cyclathon with the theme, 'Cycle for Health' at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the national capital on Tuesday. Faculty, staff and students participated with great enthusiasm and in huge numbers. Such rallies are being organised to promote physical and mental well-being and inform our citizens about environment-friendly conveyance.

Mega cycling events in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) today. These activities are being done as part of the ongoing "Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar" year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living.

In accordance to this, Health Melas will also be organized on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be conducted. Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also known as a "Green MP" for his enthusiasm for cycling, has been urging people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness. Participants at LHMC including the younger generation were also encouraged to teach healthy practices in their lives to ensure physical and mental benefits. Physical activities help in keeping away many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases.

In a tweet posted by the Union Health Minister yesterday, he encouraged everyone to take part in the initiative. "Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our bodies healthy, fit & active. On February 14, 2023, CycleForHealth at your nearest Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre. "Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride!" tweeted Mandaviya.

As the country celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), the Government of India is taking various steps to fulfil the vision of ensuring the Health and Wellness of all citizens and making it an integral part of our daily lives. Shri Vishal Chauhan, JS, (Prof). Atul Goel, DGHS, Subhash Giri, Director (LHMC), other senior officials of the Ministry along with faculty, staff and students of LHMC participated in the mega cycling event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023