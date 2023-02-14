New Delhi: Union Health Ministry organises "Cycle for Health" rally at Lady Hardinge Medical College

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Mansukha Mandaviya organised a Cyclathon with the theme, 'Cycle for Health' at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the national capital on Tuesday. Faculty, staff and students participated with great enthusiasm and in huge numbers. Such rallies are being organised to promote physical and mental well-being and inform our citizens about environment-friendly conveyance.

Mega cycling events in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) today. These activities are being done as part of the ongoing "Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar" year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living.

In accordance to this, Health Melas will also be organized on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be conducted. Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also known as a "Green MP" for his enthusiasm for cycling, has been urging people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness. Participants at LHMC including the younger generation were also encouraged to teach healthy practices in their lives to ensure physical and mental benefits. Physical activities help in keeping away many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases.

In a tweet posted by the Union Health Minister yesterday, he encouraged everyone to take part in the initiative. "Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our bodies healthy, fit & active. On February 14, 2023, CycleForHealth at your nearest Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre. "Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride!" tweeted Mandaviya.

As the country celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), the Government of India is taking various steps to fulfil the vision of ensuring the Health and Wellness of all citizens and making it an integral part of our daily lives. Shri Vishal Chauhan, JS, (Prof). Atul Goel, DGHS, Subhash Giri, Director (LHMC), other senior officials of the Ministry along with faculty, staff and students of LHMC participated in the mega cycling event. (ANI)

