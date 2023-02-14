Left Menu

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 97 lakh at Kochi airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized a total of 2,216.07 grams of gold worth Rs 97.5 lakh at Kochi airport in two instances, said an official statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST
Customs seizes gold worth Rs 97 lakh at Kochi airport
Gold capsule seized at Kochi airport . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized a total of 2,216.07 grams of gold worth Rs 97.5 lakh at Kochi airport in two instances, said an official statement on Tuesday. In the first instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Jeddah to Kochi by flight J9 212/J9 405 via Kuwait was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form, weighing 1059.55 grams concealed inside his body, were recovered and seized. According to Customs Department, the value of the seized gold was Rs 48 lakh.

In the second instance, on the basis of profiling done by the Customs officials, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight IX434 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1156.52 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The value of the seized gold was Rs 49.5 lakh.

Further investigation in both cases is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023