Bosch Q3 net profit climbs 36 pc to Rs 319 crore

Auto component major Bosch on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 36 per cent to Rs 319 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,660 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 3,109 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

''A number of macroeconomic factors will make 2023 a challenging year. There are possibilities of a global recession, and India will not be immune to these impacts. Despite these uncertainties, the revenue for the current quarter is in line with the estimated quarterly forecast,'' Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said.

With a strong performance across all quarters this fiscal year, Bosch in India will continue on a strong growth trajectory and focus on optimising its costs to deliver continued profitable growth and cash flows in the future, he added.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 2022-23 on 29,493,640 shares of Rs 10 each.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.31 per cent down at Rs 17,357.80 apiece on the BSE.

