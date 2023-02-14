Left Menu

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India operationalises 18.5 MW solar power rooftop at Pune plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST
ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India operationalises 18.5 MW solar power rooftop at Pune plant

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India on Tuesday said it has operationalised an 18.5 MW solar-power rooftop at its Chakan plant in Pune, as part of Volkswagen Group's net carbon neutral target by 2050.

The solar-power rooftop installation will generate a total of 26.6 million kWh of energy per year, covering up to 30 per cent of the Chakan plant's annual electricity requirements, the company said in statement.

It will help offset CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions resulting from car production at the site by more than 28 per cent per year, it added.

''The inauguration of one of the automotive industry's largest solar-power rooftop at our Pune plant is a testament to the Volkswagen Group's commitment to 'goTOzero' and our efforts towards a carbon-neutral future,'' ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said.

The company's Aurangabad facility had switched to 100 per cent green energy late last year, he said, adding, ''These initiatives are in continuation of our holistic approach towards decarbonisation, resource efficiency and sustainable production.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

