Delhi Govt pulls up District Magistrate (South) for "inaction in Mehrauli demolition drive"

The Delhi Government has pulled up the District Magistrate (South) over alleged inaction in the Mehrauli demolition drive despite directions given by Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot in an order issued dated February 14, said, "Firstly, DM (South) was advised to carry out fresh demarcation exercise of Mehrauli Archaeological Park, situated in village Ladha Sarai. Secondly, he was advised to inform the DDA authorities about government orders and that fresh demarcation exercises shall again be carried out," the statement read.

The Minister also said that the "incompetence" on DM's part makes him complicit in the matter. "I am informed that none of the above directions have been complied with. Such incompetence makes the DM (South) complicit in the whole affair," the order further stated.

The Minister again directed the DM to comply with the directions with immediate effect. "The Minister again directed the DM to follow the direction to comply with the directions contained in my aforesaid UO with immediate effect under intimation to my office," the order further stated.

This matter pertains to the demolition drive in ward no. 8, Mehrauli by the DDA. The notices were pasted on the identified properties and demolition was scheduled for Friday. A large number of locals whose structures were declared illegal held a protest and created ruckus while demanding the action to be stopped.

The action was challenged through several petitions filed in the matter. This matter pertains to different colonies falling under ward no. 8. The Delhi High Court on Monday, while hearing around 10 pleas, directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain the status quo in the demolition action in Mehrauli till Tuesday.

An official statement from the DDA on Saturday said that the drive is intended to clear the unauthorised encroachments on the government's land that houses protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) among others was started by the DDA on Friday in co-ordination with Delhi Police at Lado Sarai Village falling in Mehrauli Archaeological Park. (ANI)

