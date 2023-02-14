NMDC Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 904 cr
State-owned NMDCs consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income. Its total income also tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 2,693.01 crore, as against Rs 3,332.44 crore a year ago.
State-owned NMDC's consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,046.88 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the miner said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Its total income also tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 2,693.01 crore, as against Rs 3,332.44 crore a year ago. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest producer and supplier of iron ore.
