Foodgrain output seen at record 323.55 million tonnes in 2022-23 crop year; wheat output at 112 mn tonnes

India's foodgrain production is estimated at an all-time high of 323.55 million tonnes in the current crop year ending June, driven by the projection of a record output of rice, wheat and pulses.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributed the record foodgrain output to hard work by farmers and agri scientists, besides the government policies.

In its second advance estimates of production of foodgrains released on Tuesday, the Union agriculture ministry said that wheat production is estimated at record 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), up 4.44 million tonnes from the previous year.

The previous high in production of wheat, a major rabi crop, was achieved in the 2020-21 crop year at 109.59 million tonnes. The output had fallen to 107.74 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in some producing states.

Rice production is estimated at 130.83 million tonnes in 2022-23 crop year, up 1.36 million tonnes from the previous year, an official statement said.

The output of coarse cereals has been pegged at 52.72 million tonnes in the current crop year, up 1.62 million tonnes from the previous year.

Pulse production is estimated at 27.81 million tonnes in 2022-23 as gainst 27.3 million tonnes in the previous year.

Total foodgrain production is estimated to be a record 323.55 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, higher by 7.93 million tonnes from the previous year.

Apart from foodgrains, the ministry said that the oilseeds production is estimated at record 40 million tonnes in 2022-23, up 2 million tonnes from the previous year.

In case of wheat, the estimates of higher production augurs well as it will boost domestic availability and help in bringing down the retail prices of wheat and atta (wheat flour).

The government had to ban wheat exports in May last year to control prices. It has recently decided to offload 3 million tonnes of wheat in the open market to cool retail prices. Around 2.5 million tonnes out of 3 million tonnes have been earmarked for sale to bulk users like flour millers.

Total area planted with wheat crop has risen by only 1.39 lakh hectares to 343.23 lakh hectares (ha) in the rabi season of the 2022-23 crop year from the year-ago period, but the crop yields are expected to be better due to good weather conditions.

Wheat has already started arriving in Madhya Pradesh, one of the major wheat growing states in the country.

