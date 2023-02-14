US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open after mixed inflation data

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices accelerated in January but the pace of annual increase slowed, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a path of moderate interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.84 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,194.09. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.59 points, or 0.26%, at 4,126.70, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.59 points, or 0.70%, to 11,808.20 at the opening bell.

