Left Menu

Talks going on to resolve inter-state border disputes, says Assam Minister Atul Bora

"After the Chief Minister-level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya, the regional committees have been formed to address other six disputed areas. The talks will be resumed after the assembly polls in Meghalaya," Bora said.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:13 IST
Talks going on to resolve inter-state border disputes, says Assam Minister Atul Bora
Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora Tuesday said that talks are going on with neighbouring states Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram to resolve inter-state boundary disputes. "After the Chief Minister-level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya, the regional committees have been formed to address other six disputed areas. The talks will be resumed after the assembly polls in Meghalaya," Bora said.

The Minister said that the talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are also going on. The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year. There are a total of 12 disputed areas along the inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya and out of 12 disputed areas, issues six areas have been resolved and signed an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute between the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last year.

Both state governments formed Regional Committees to resolve the rest of the six disputed areas' problems. Assam shares a 1,646 km long inter-state boundary with Mizoram and the border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a decade long-standing issue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga met twice in New Delhi in November 2021 year and September 2022 to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute. The Tinsukia district shares a long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and there are 36 villages under Margherita Sub-Division that are along the Assam-Arunachal Border and around 6 villages are disputed areas at present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023