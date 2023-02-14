Nano Urea is green technology, saves soil and increases production : Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid Plants at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh today.

Addressing the event, Dr Mandaviya stated that today is an important day because Nano urea plants have been dedicated to the nation. He said that Nano Urea, in the coming times will ensure the progress of the farmers, increase their income. In this way it will change the future of our farmer.

Union Minister highlighted the benefits of Nano urea stating that it is the best green technology and provides solution of pollution. It saves the soil and also increases the production and hence is the best for the farmers. He further said that Government’s Expert Committee has given approval to Nano DAP and it will also come to replace DAP shortly. He added that Nano-DAP will immensely benefit our farmers and it will be available at half the cost of DAP.

Dr Mandaviya also underlined the efforts of the government in making Nano urea available to the farmers. He also pointed out the challenges in bringing Nano urea ranging from getting approvals from various departments, convincing the farmers to tackling conventional urea lobby.

Dr Mandaviya also said that it is an alternate fertiliser. We for the years, used urea and DAP to increase the productivity. When we use urea, only 35% Nitrogen (Urea) gets used by the crop and the unused affects soil. Today, the productivity of the soil is declining and crop production is saturated, it was essential to go to alternate fertilisers.

Lauding Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s efforts for the upliftment of farmers, Union Minister said that our Prime Minister has always worked towards increasing farmer income and for their prosperity and he also insisted on natural farming, Bio fertilisers and alternate fertilisers. He also commended PM’s role during COVID, the prices of fertilisers increased and one Urea bag touched Rs 4000 mark but PM ensured that the price of fertilizers is not increased and he said that increase the subsidy but the burden of increased prices should not come on our farmers.

Union Minister congratulated IFFCO for its endeavours. He said that Commerce, business and profit are not foremost for Sahakarita but farmers’ welfare is.

Dr Mandaviya advised farmers to use Nano urea. He said that one farmer listens to the advice of another farmer well. When one farmer uses nano urea in his field and finds that the production is increased, soil also not getting affected and cost too gets decreased, he should advise others to use nano urea.

Shri Dileep Sanghani, Chairman IFFCO, Shri Balvir Singh, Vice Chairman IFFCO, Dr Uday Shankar Awasthi MD and CEO of IFFCO, Smt. Keshari Devi MP Phulpur were among those present during the inauguration events.

