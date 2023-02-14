Left Menu

In the Philippines, animal lovers book Valentine's dates with shelter dogs

PAWS campaign officer Sharon Yap hoped the experience would make the guests fall in love with the animals looking for a place to call home. "The awareness for pet adoption is not that high, and there are still a lot of people buying pets.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:46 IST
In the Philippines, animal lovers book Valentine's dates with shelter dogs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine government worker Mary Grace Burgos, 24, had several cute dates lined up for on Valentine's Day with one thing in common: they were all dogs up for adoption.

Burgos was among a dozen of people who chose to spend their Valentine's Day at an animal shelter in the Philippine capital. The shelter, run by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), charged guests 500 to 1,000 pesos ($9.12 - $18.24) to spend half an hour with a furry date. The entry fee will go toward running the shelter, which cares for over 240 dogs and cats. "Some of these dogs were rescued from abusive households, or they came from the streets with traumatic experiences," Burgos, who herself owns seven dogs at home, said in an interview.

"With these kinds of events they can be immersed with different people, and help them socialise and, hopefully, improve their social skills and get them adopted in the future," she said while petting a dog. PAWS campaign officer Sharon Yap hoped the experience would make the guests fall in love with the animals looking for a place to call home.

"The awareness for pet adoption is not that high, and there are still a lot of people buying pets. And it's a sad fact that a lot of animals in the shelter can give all the love that they can give, but they aren't given any chance," Yap said. Animal cruelty is a crime in the Philippines but many cases go unreported, PAWS said. (Philippine peso = $0.018) (Writing by Karen Lema Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023