Himachal: Ailing youth airlifted by Chief Minister's helicopter for emergency surgery

"This patient needs to be airlifted from Kilar in Pangi District Chamba interior area, roads were closed. On humanitarian grounds, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cancelled his tour and immediately sent his copper in an emergency and saved the life of youth," reads the statement from the Chief Minister's office.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 21:05 IST
Critical patient airlifted in a helicopter of Himachal pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A critical patient was airlifted to Tanda Medical College from Kilar in Chamba district in a helicopter sent by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. "This patient needs to be airlifted from Kilar in Pangi District Chamba interior area, roads were closed. On humanitarian grounds, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cancelled his tour and immediately sent his chopper in an emergency and saved the life of youth," read the statement from the Chief Minister's office.

"Now the patient is safe and taken to Tanda Medical College in District Kangra," an official from the CMO said. The 42-year-old patient, Devendra Kuman, of the Dharwan village of the Pangi area of Killar valley was referred from the Community Health Centre for a higher medical centre, they said.

The patient got injured and had a cut-throat open injury in the windpipe after he fell in his village. "I am thankful to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh who sent his helicopter to airlift my younger brother and has saved his life," said Vipan Lal brother of the patient. "The patient has arrived right on time here with the help of the Chief Minister and is out of danger and we are getting things ready for his throat injury operation," consultant Dr Sudesh monitoring the case said.

"The hospital will bear the expenditure of the patient," said Dr Bhanu Awasthi at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

