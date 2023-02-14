Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami makes visit to Pauri, launches development schemes

As per an official statement from CMO, Pauri was chosen by Chief Minister to launch the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme simultaneously in the entire state. He also launches and inaugurate various departmental schemes costing crores.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:53 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami makes visit to Pauri, launches development schemes
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an intensive visit to Pauri, the headquarters of the Garhwal division on February 12 and 13. As per an official statement from CMO, Pauri was chosen by Chief Minister to launch the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme simultaneously in the entire state. He also launches and inaugurate various departmental schemes costing crores.

The Chief Minister also made a number of statements on the development of the Pauri area. While reviewing with senior officers on the occasion of the Pauri tour on February 14, the Chief Minister drew the attention of the officials to the historical and mythological importance of Pauri as well as the natural beauty and made a special action plan for the all-round development of Pauri. CM took congnizance of the fact that despite Pauri being Garhwal divisional headquarter, divisional level offices are not being operated from divisional headquarters. The Secretary, Chief Minister/Secretary in charge of the district have been directed to study and submit a report in a week that which are the divisional level offices, whose office is established or should be established in Bhavan Pauri and if they are being operated from the capital Dehradun or elsewhere and not from the divisional office.

Pauri is a divisional headquarters of Garhwal division and has an administrative value historically but with the passage of time, the tradition of divisional level offices being operated from Dehradun or other places started, due to which the importance of Pauri divisional headquarters started decreasing. The plan is being made to revive its historical value and honour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023