Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisted monumental National Flag at Puri

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal hoisted a mammoth 36 ft x 24 ft Tiranga on a 108 ft high monumental flagpole installed by Flag Foundation of India (FFoI) at Batagaon Chhak, Puri town. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal profusely praised the Flag Foundation of India and its president Naveen Jindal for installing monumental flags across the country for arousing the spirit of patriotism among Indians.

"Installing the National Flag at Puri, the land of Lord Jagannath, is synonymous to the universal brotherhood and peace that the Tiranga stands for," he added. FFoI's President Naveen Jindal said, "Tiranga is a pride of all Indians. It is above political,social or religious affiliation. Flag Foundation of India is constantly making its effort to inspire allIndians, especially the youth take pride in displaying the National Flag. I hope this monumental flag will add colours to the beautiful skyline of Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath. Every day, thousands of devotees and tourists visit Puri and this monumental flag will be another place of attraction for them".

Jindal paid his tributes to the Martyrs Jayee Rajguru, Chakhi Khuntia Freedom Fighters Panchasakha and others from Puri and spoke about his decade-long struggle to give the right of flying the national flag with dignity to each Citizen of the Country. The monumental flagpole has been installed in collaboration with the National HighwaysAuthority of India and Puri District Administration. A District Police team equipped with a Policeband conducted the raising of the monumental National flag of 36 x 24 ft to the peak of thePole of 108 ft.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies RegistrationAct of 1980, a non-profit body on 3rd June 2003. Naveen Jindal won a decade-long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on January 23, 2004, enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen. Inspired by the judgment, the 'Flag the Foundation of India' was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride. (ANI)

