Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rescues injured foreign national from merchant vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Ankit undertook a medical evacuation of a foreign national from the Arabian Sea on Monday. The patient was safely brought to Porbandar and shifted to Government Hospital at Porbandar and then to Rajkot.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:01 IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues injured foreign national from merchant vessel
Indian Coast Guard rescues injured foreign national from merchant vessel (Photo credit: Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Ankit undertook a medical evacuation of a foreign national from the Arabian Sea on Monday. The patient was safely brought to Porbandar and shifted to Government Hospital at Porbandar and then to Rajkot. "On Monday, 13 February 23, at about 04:30 pm, ICG Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Porbandar received a distress alert regarding a medical emergency onboard Liberian Flagged Merchant Vessel Irenes Ray which was on passage from Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The position of the Merchant Vessel was ascertained and found to be approx 200 kms off Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea," an ICG release said.

The ICG District Headquarters at Porbandar responded promptly and a Fast Patrol Ship, ICGS Ankit was directed to proceed with maximum speed from Porbandar. The ICG Ship made a rendezvous with the merchant's vessel at 07:20 pm. The 57-year-old Philippines national was found to have suffered a severe head injury and was unconscious. The patient was evacuated and taken onboard ICG Ship. Immediate medical relief was provided at Sea by ICG medical team," the statement added. The ship along with the patient entered Porbandar Harbour at 11:00 pm. Post necessary medical management by the Medical Team of Coast Guard District Headquarters, the patient was transferred to Govt Hospital, Porbandar for further medical management from where he was shifted to Govt Hospital at Rajkot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023