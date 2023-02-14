Indian Coast Guard rescues injured foreign national from merchant vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Ankit undertook a medical evacuation of a foreign national from the Arabian Sea on Monday. The patient was safely brought to Porbandar and shifted to Government Hospital at Porbandar and then to Rajkot. "On Monday, 13 February 23, at about 04:30 pm, ICG Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Porbandar received a distress alert regarding a medical emergency onboard Liberian Flagged Merchant Vessel Irenes Ray which was on passage from Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The position of the Merchant Vessel was ascertained and found to be approx 200 kms off Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea," an ICG release said.

The ICG District Headquarters at Porbandar responded promptly and a Fast Patrol Ship, ICGS Ankit was directed to proceed with maximum speed from Porbandar. The ICG Ship made a rendezvous with the merchant's vessel at 07:20 pm. The 57-year-old Philippines national was found to have suffered a severe head injury and was unconscious. The patient was evacuated and taken onboard ICG Ship. Immediate medical relief was provided at Sea by ICG medical team," the statement added. The ship along with the patient entered Porbandar Harbour at 11:00 pm. Post necessary medical management by the Medical Team of Coast Guard District Headquarters, the patient was transferred to Govt Hospital, Porbandar for further medical management from where he was shifted to Govt Hospital at Rajkot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)