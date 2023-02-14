Assam CM's "hectic" poll campaign in poll-bound Tripura concludes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intense campaign in the poll-bound Tripura concluded on Tuesday. The Assam CM's 10 days of the intense campaign, included 35 meetings and two roadshows across the State.

The Assam CM set the tone for the polls by stating in unequivocal terms that Tripura will not be divided at any cost after the BJP spurned the offer from TIPRA Motha. Notably, this time the party is receiving a tough challenge from the CPM-Congress alliance as well as the regional outfit TIPRA Motha.

During the campaign in the state, where BJP is facing a tough challenge from the CPM-Congress alliance as well TIPRA Motha, a regional outfit led by scion Praddyot Debbarma. CM Sarma laid thrust on development and unity resonated with the voters in a State where the party is fighting anti-incumbency in violence-hit electioneering.

Sarma, the most towering political face of the BJP in the Northeastern region, made relentless efforts to ensure BJP-led coalition's victory in the Tripura Assembly election scheduled for February 16. Sarma, who is also the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a regional political umbrella floated by the BJP in 2016, targeted rival CPI(M), Congress, TMC and other anti-BJP-led alliance parties while addressing rallies in the State.

For the election campaign, Sarma visited every nook and corner of Tripura since February 3. Beginning his campaign with BJP National president JP Nadda in a public rally on February 3, he urged voters to vote for the development of the State.

Slamming rival CPI (M) for poor developments in State before 2017, Sarma asserted that only the BJP-led government in Tripura can bring all-around development to the State. In the past 10 days, CM Sarma after addressing election rallies in the daytime made a door-to-door campaign for the party candidates in villages and wards.

A star campaigner of the BJP, Dr Sarma has been enjoying good clouts among commoners in the State as his rallies witnessed huge gatherings. BJP sources said that all candidates of the party want Sarma to visit their respective assembly constituency for the electoral campaign. (ANI)

