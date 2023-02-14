Left Menu

Assam CM's "hectic" poll campaign in poll-bound Tripura concludes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intense campaign in the poll-bound Tripura concluded on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:03 IST
Assam CM's "hectic" poll campaign in poll-bound Tripura concludes
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intense campaign in the poll-bound Tripura concluded on Tuesday. The Assam CM's 10 days of the intense campaign, included 35 meetings and two roadshows across the State.

The Assam CM set the tone for the polls by stating in unequivocal terms that Tripura will not be divided at any cost after the BJP spurned the offer from TIPRA Motha. Notably, this time the party is receiving a tough challenge from the CPM-Congress alliance as well as the regional outfit TIPRA Motha.

During the campaign in the state, where BJP is facing a tough challenge from the CPM-Congress alliance as well TIPRA Motha, a regional outfit led by scion Praddyot Debbarma. CM Sarma laid thrust on development and unity resonated with the voters in a State where the party is fighting anti-incumbency in violence-hit electioneering.

Sarma, the most towering political face of the BJP in the Northeastern region, made relentless efforts to ensure BJP-led coalition's victory in the Tripura Assembly election scheduled for February 16. Sarma, who is also the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a regional political umbrella floated by the BJP in 2016, targeted rival CPI(M), Congress, TMC and other anti-BJP-led alliance parties while addressing rallies in the State.

For the election campaign, Sarma visited every nook and corner of Tripura since February 3. Beginning his campaign with BJP National president JP Nadda in a public rally on February 3, he urged voters to vote for the development of the State.

Slamming rival CPI (M) for poor developments in State before 2017, Sarma asserted that only the BJP-led government in Tripura can bring all-around development to the State. In the past 10 days, CM Sarma after addressing election rallies in the daytime made a door-to-door campaign for the party candidates in villages and wards.

A star campaigner of the BJP, Dr Sarma has been enjoying good clouts among commoners in the State as his rallies witnessed huge gatherings. BJP sources said that all candidates of the party want Sarma to visit their respective assembly constituency for the electoral campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023