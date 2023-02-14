Left Menu

Arunachal: Governor felicitates Raj Bhawan employees

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:10 IST
Arunachal: Governor felicitates Raj Bhawan employees
Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra (Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday felicitated some of the Raj Bhawan employees, who worked closely with the Governor for the last many years, at a small function held at Raj Bhawan here according to a statement from Information and Public Relations Department.

The Governor who entered the office of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017, has been appointed as the Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh and is leaving the state shortly for his new assignment.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) as the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

