"Only fault is, they made a documentary of Gujarat riots": Digvijaya Singh on I-T 'survey' at BBC office

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Veteran Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh has reacted to the Income Tax department conducting a survey at the BBC office in Delhi on Tuesday. Singh on Tuesday said, "Probably for the first time in the 100-year history of BBC, such a raid has been conducted against them. Their only fault is that they made a documentary of Gujarat riots in which everyone's side was included."

Singh further commented on a report of a US-based Hindenburg Research that surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. He said, "An investigation has started at many places in foreign nations pertaining to the Hindenburg report but our regulatory agencies are paying a deaf ear. Our demand was to investigate by forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Before this seven times JPC had been formed. The present BJP government is using IT, ED and CBI as a weapon."

When asked about his own tweet on offering homage to the martyred soldiers in Pulwama attack, which again stirred a controversy, Singh said, "Who were the ISI agents, who spied? Was Dhruv Saxena associated with BJP or not? There were 14 people who were not prosecuted for treason. Why don't one ask about that? Who is a well-wisher of Pakistan and ISI?" Singh made the remark in view of an action taken in the state capital Bhopal back in 2017 in which a few ISI agents were arrested.

When asked if the people of his own party did not agree with his statement regarding Pulwama attack, Singh said that this time no one said anything. The Congress leader tweeted this morning, "Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

On the other hand, reacting to Digvijaya Singh's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, "Singh is watching the situation that happened here with BBC, but what happened to BBC in London in the recent past, what statements were made against them in London's parliament, did Digvijay Singh ji ever understand that, no?" He added that Singh should understand that the agencies within the country do their work independently and continue to do so in a fair manner.

Reacting to the Hindenburg report (on Adani), Kothari said, "Whatever report has come, the company which had to say about that report has said. The government has nothing to do with this whole matter. Whatever happens, it is a matter of the market, the report and the research is not an official report of the government in which they should keep stuck by leaving the rest of their work." He further added, "No matter how hard Digvijay Singh tries, he cannot mislead the country. He speaks what is in his heart and in the heart of the Congress party. The way Singh is working in the country as agents of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, China, America and Italy, this will not be accepted."

He added that today, he raised a question on the martyrdom of the soldiers and no one would forgive such a person anywhere in the country. The Congress party itself should take strict action against such a person. (ANI)

