LIFE Mission scam case: ED arrests former principal secretary to Kerala CMO M Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in connection with the LIFE Mission Scam Case, the source said. This is the first arrest in the said case.

Further details are awaited. The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intends to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the LIFE Mission scheme by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount. UNITAC managing director Santhosh Eapan had informed that the accused including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project. Accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS made allegations against Sivasankar that he has a hand in this. (ANI)

