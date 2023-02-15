Left Menu

LIFE Mission scam case: ED arrests former principal secretary to Kerala CMO M Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in connection with the LIFE Mission Scam Case.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 03:48 IST
LIFE Mission scam case: ED arrests former principal secretary to Kerala CMO M Sivasankar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in connection with the LIFE Mission Scam Case, the source said. This is the first arrest in the said case.

Further details are awaited. The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intends to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the LIFE Mission scheme by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount. UNITAC managing director Santhosh Eapan had informed that the accused including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project. Accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS made allegations against Sivasankar that he has a hand in this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023