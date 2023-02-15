Left Menu

Man sustains severe burn injuries after house catches fire in UP's Ghaziabad

A person was injured after a house caught fire in the Indrapuri colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the late hours of Tuesday, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 03:49 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was injured after a house caught fire in the Indrapuri colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the late hours of Tuesday, an official said. Soon after the incident, the police and fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control, however, almost all the stuff in the room was burnt to ashes, while also injuring a person.

The injured was shifted to the hospital immediately and efforts are being to ascertain the cause of the fire. A forensic team was called to probe the incident.

"A caller in the Indrapuri area said that his house has caught fire and his father is stuck on the first floor. The police team and fire brigade reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. When we entered that room, almost all the stuff was burnt to ashes. A man was found with severe burn injuries and was shifted to the hospital. The reason for the fire is being ascertained. A forensic team has been called for. There is peace on the spot," Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

