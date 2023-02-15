Left Menu

Punjab: SAD expels party leader Karnail Singh Panjol

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership for a period of 6 years.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 04:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 04:50 IST
Punjab: SAD expels party leader Karnail Singh Panjol
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership for a period of 6 years. "S Karnail Singh Panjoli has been expelled from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal for a period of 6 years, the Shiromani Akali Dal party tweeted.

The decision to expel Panjoli, who is also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, was taken during a meeting of SAD's disciplinary committee on February 13. "Decision to this effect has been taken by the party's Disciplinary Committee headed by S Sikander Singh Maluka. The meeting was held at Maluka on Feb 13," the party tweeted.

Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the committee, said, "Panjoli was found guilty of indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the past."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023