2 dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Mumbai
Two people died after a big stone that was being used for construction fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.
ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 05:38 IST
Following the incident, the police reached the spot.
Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)
