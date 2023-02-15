Left Menu

2 dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Mumbai

Two people died after a big stone that was being used for construction fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 05:38 IST
2 dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Mumbai
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died after a big stone fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023