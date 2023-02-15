Former Italy PM Berlusconi acquitted in Bunga Bunga bribery case

An Italian court on Wednesday acquitted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over allegations of bribing witnesses in a 2013 underage prostitution case.

Berlusconi was accused of paying 24 people, mostly young guests at his so-called Bunga Bunga parties, to provide false testimony in a previous trial where he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)