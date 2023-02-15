Left Menu

Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 lakhs from Champhai

The troops of Assam Rifles recovered 65 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 lakhs at Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district, informed officials on Wednesday.

Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 lakhs from Champhai
Foreign-origin cigarettes recovered by the Assam Rifles. (Photo/Twitter: @official_dgar). Image Credit: ANI
The troops of Assam Rifles recovered 65 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 lakhs at Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district, informed officials on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Customs Department recovered the foreign-origin cigarettes.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles said, "Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on 14 Feb, in a joint operation with Customs Department recovered 65 Cases of Foreign origin Cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 Lakhs at Zokhawthar, Champhai Dist, Mizoram." Notably, on February 13, the troops of Assam Rifles recovered 780 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore in the general area of Melbuk crossing in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information. The Assam Rifles team recovered the items dumped at Melbuk crossing along Indo-Myanmar Border, the statement further added.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on February 13, 2023, for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

