German vice chancellor slams Switzerland for not sending Ukraine ammo
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck criticised Switzerland for refusing to send ammunition for Gepard tanks to Ukraine, in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.
"We are in talks with Switzerland, and I have to say it so clearly: I cannot understand why Switzerland does not provide Gepard ammunition," Habeck told Die Zeit.
