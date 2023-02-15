Left Menu

Delhi: Girl child burnt with tongs, beaten by relative in RK Puram

A seven-year-old girl child was burnt with tongs and beaten up by her relative and her son in the RK Puram area, said the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:59 IST
Delhi: Girl child burnt with tongs, beaten by relative in RK Puram
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl child was burnt with tongs and beaten up by her relative and her son in the RK Puram area, said the police on Wednesday. The accused son has been arrested, while the woman who is a paternal aunt of the victim is absconding, added the police.

According to the police, the girl's body bore marks of burns and knife cuts. The police had received a complaint in the case on February 10, after which an FIR was registered and the accused son was arrested on Monday.

The accused woman works as a nurse at Safdarjung Hospital. 

