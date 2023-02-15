Left Menu

Mumbai man develops tags with QR code to keep track of stray dogs

An engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai claims to have developed tags with QR code technology to keep track of stray dogs.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:12 IST
Akshay Ridlan with a stray dog. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"It will also help the government find dogs' locations and make strategies for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through the database. We want to offer this QR at a nominal price right now. People and organisations who feed or rescue animals can use this," Akshay said while talking to ANI. Akshay further highlighted the various features provided by the technology.

He said, "I attach the QR code with the reflective collar and then scan the QR with the scanner on my phone. After scanning, I get all the details in the digital form of a particular dog. This creates a UID (Unique identification), gender, pet name, name of the caretaker, phone number of the caretaker, and medical/vaccination history of the dog." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

