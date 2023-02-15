Oppn objects to proposed electricity tariff hike in Goa

Opposition parties in Goa on Wednesday opposed a proposed hike in electricity tariff in the state during a public hearing conducted by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) here.

The hearing over the proposed six per cent hike was attended by leaders of the Congress, Aam Admi Party and Goa Forward Party as well as officials of the state Electricity Department.

The opposition parties submitted their objections before Jyoti Prasad, a senior member of the JERC who presided over the hearing.

"We have heard and noted all suggestions. We are going to consider them and balance stakeholders' interest while fixing the gap," she said, adding that the Electricity Department would file its reply in two weeks.

State Congress chief Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao opposed tariff hike.

"It is not at all right to burden consumers with a six percent power tariff hike for the inefficiency of the government. I have urged the JERC to direct the Goa Electricity Department to make public proforma account and demand and collection and balance statement," said Alemao.

"The Electricity Department says that proposed hike is due to the increase in the cost of coal imports. The BJP government at the Centre has deliberately failed to achieve the solar power generation target of 175 GW by 2022," he claimed.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said the public hearing should have been held on a holiday so that people could participate in it.

