Vedanta declared preferred bidder for bauxite block in Odisha

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has been declared as preferred bidder for a bauxite block in Odisha.

Sijimali bauxite bock is located in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

''Vedanta Ltd has been declared as the preferred bidder for Sijimali bauxite block... under the mineral block auction conducted by the government of Odisha,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

The mine is a strategic fit for Vedanta given its size, location, and bauxite quality, the company said, adding that the block has an estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

