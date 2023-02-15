Left Menu

No imports of supari allowed below Rs 351 per Kg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:18 IST
No imports of supari allowed below Rs 351 per Kg
  • Country:
  • India

The government has permitted imports of supari or bettel nut only if the prices are Rs 351 per kilogramme or above, a move aimed at curtailing cheap inbound shipment of the commodity.

No imports of supari is allowed below Rs 351 per kg.

''The import policy of supari (beetel nut product) is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited' and import shall be free if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is Rs 351 or above per kg,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

In another notification, the directorate has revised the minimum import price on areca nut whole and split from Rs 251 per kg to Rs 351 per kg.

These conditions, it said, will not be applicable for imports by 100 per cent export oriented units and units in the special economic zones subject to the condition that no DTA (domestic tariff area) sale is allowed.

In a separate notification, the government eased the export norms for agri residue based biomass and briquettes/pellets.

Now export of the biomass is placed under 'free' category with immediate effect.

Earlier, exporter have to seek a license or permission for the exports.

''However the export of fodder including wheat, rice straw will continue to be in restricted category,'' DGFT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023