No imports of supari allowed below Rs 351 per Kg

The government has permitted imports of supari or bettel nut only if the prices are Rs 351 per kilogramme or above, a move aimed at curtailing cheap inbound shipment of the commodity.

No imports of supari is allowed below Rs 351 per kg.

''The import policy of supari (beetel nut product) is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited' and import shall be free if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is Rs 351 or above per kg,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

In another notification, the directorate has revised the minimum import price on areca nut whole and split from Rs 251 per kg to Rs 351 per kg.

These conditions, it said, will not be applicable for imports by 100 per cent export oriented units and units in the special economic zones subject to the condition that no DTA (domestic tariff area) sale is allowed.

In a separate notification, the government eased the export norms for agri residue based biomass and briquettes/pellets.

Now export of the biomass is placed under 'free' category with immediate effect.

Earlier, exporter have to seek a license or permission for the exports.

''However the export of fodder including wheat, rice straw will continue to be in restricted category,'' DGFT said.

