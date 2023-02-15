Left Menu

34 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, four having bounty of Rs 1 lakh

All the 34 Naxals surrendered themselves before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police forces at different locations in Sukma on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:30 IST
34 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, four having bounty of Rs 1 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major success for security forces in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, 34 Naxals including four Rs 1 lakh rewardees have surrendered themselves in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. All the 34 Naxals surrendered themselves before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police forces at different locations in Sukma on Tuesday.

"Of the total, 33 Naxals surrendered in a recently established camp in the Dubbamarka area located in the deeply forested regions of Sukma," CRPF said. "The surrendered Naxals included Dirdo Muda, Hidma, and Vajaam Hidma who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on their heads. These Naxals who were earlier misled decided to abjure violence and return to the mainstream."

It has just been three days since the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police established the camp in Dubbamarka, added the CRPF. In another major success, the efforts of the 201 CoBRA Battalion of the CRPF persuade the surrender of another Rs 1 lakh rewardee Naxal Madvi Vaga in Sukma. He was a Janmilitia Commander and had joined the Naxalism in 2016 and was active in Chintalnar and Jagargunda region, said the force.

"Sustained and planned operations by the security forces and Chhattisgarh police in the left-wing extremism-affected areas in the state have resulted in the apprehension of a number of top Maoist leaders and many have surrendered. Additionally, the security forces have been persuading the Maoist cadres to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream," CRPF said. CRPF is engaged in internal security duty in LWE-affected regions and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023