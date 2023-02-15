Joshimath crisis: Uttarakhand govt announces compensation for affected families

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday, approved the relief package for the Joshimath disaster in a cabinet meeting. "Approval has been given in the cabinet meeting dated February 15, on the proposed policy regarding compensation and permanent displacement of land and buildings of disaster-affected families/persons of Joshimath region," informed a government statement.

As per the statement, the rates of the residential buildings will be worked out by applying the cost index to the plinth area rates of CPWD. According to the above, after deducting the amount of depreciation of the affected building from the cost of the upcoming building, compensation will be given for the remaining amount. While for the constructed building of shops and other commercial establishments (hotel, dhaba etc.), compensation will be provided on the basis of the prescribed damaged slab.

The statement further informed that, that the owner of a disaster-affected residential building will be able to choose three options (Option 1, 2 , 3) for obtaining the compensation. Under the first option, they compensation for their damaged residential building at the prescribed rate and compensation for land on the basis of rates to be determined on basis of the reports of the technical institutions.

The second option, states that the maximum area of land up to 75 square meters (50 meters for building construction and 25 meters for cow shed/other works) can be provided by the disaster-affected person for the construction of a residential building while receiving compensation for the building. Under the third option, the disaster-affected people can demand a residential building constructed relative to their land and building. Buildings will be constructed by the state government on land up to the maximum area of 50 square meters and 25 meters of land will be made available for cow sheds/other works.

The statement added about the three options (options 4, 5, 6) available for the shop/other commercial establishment owners seeking compensation. Under the fourth option, the disaster-affected people can get compensation for their damaged commercial building/shop at the prescribed rate and compensation for the land on the basis of the rates to be determined in future on the basis of reports of technical institutions.

The fifth option states that if the disaster-affected person demands land for a shop/business establishment after receiving the compensation for the building, then in such a situation land up to a maximum area of 15 square meters will be provided for the construction of the shop/business establishment. The sixth option stated that if there is a demand for a shop/business establishment built by the owner of a disaster-affected shop/business establishment, then in such a situation, the shop/business establishment will be made available by the state government on the land up to the maximum area of 15 square meters at the identified site.

Regarding the arrangement for employment of the families/individuals living on rent, the statement stated, "If a person in Joshimath, who has been working in the disaster affected area of Joshimath for more than one year by taking a shop on rent and due to the disaster both the land and the building of the shop/business establishment is unsafe, his employment has been affected. If so, such persons will be provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs.2.00 lakh." Informing about the retrofitting damages, the statement added, "Based on the report of the survey conducted by the technical institutes, a separate decision will be taken regarding grant of assistance for retrofitting of buildings situated on safe land according to the intensity of the damage."

The Uttarakhand government also listed down a number of conditions that the compensation options will be subjected to. As per the release, if valid records of ownership of land/building are not available with any affected family, then on the basis of an affidavit along with various due bills provided by government departments to such families like electricity bill, water tax, sewer tax, building tax etc. But compensation will be given. The bills of said bills must be before January 2, 2023.

Before paying the relief amount for the land, it should also be ensured that all the dues related to the land have been fulfilled by them. The final payment of the relief amount will be made to the concerned affected people only after the concerned departments give a 'No Dues Certificate' in this regard, the release stated. Relief assistance will be distributed to the affected families/individuals on the basis of the survey and measurement done by the sanctioned funds survey team.

As per the statement, before payment of the rehabilitation package/relief assistance, the advance amount of Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only)/home grant (if any) of the package distributed earlier to the affected families should be adjusted. According to the option desired by the owner of the affected land/building/shop, the work of giving compensation and allotment of land/house/shop will be done by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy District Magistrate Joshimath.

The affected person dissatisfied with the compensation can appeal before the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate Chamoli, the statement further read. (ANI)

