Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches teaser of Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the teaser of the Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista' at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while launching the teaser expressed hope that this film will play an important role in propagating environment conservation and the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand in the country and abroad.

Wishing for the success of the film, he congratulated the entire team. Film's producer Ankit Lucky Kandiyal said that the film based on Dr Nishank's novel 'Chhoot Gaya Padav' is the story of a teacher's struggle for the treatment of her student who is suffering from an incurable disease and a family martyred on the border. Which is a poignant film depicting the tremendous military tradition of Uttarakhand along with women empowerment and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

'Yu Kanu Rista' is scheduled to release on February 17 in Silver City Mall of Dehradun. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the state cabinet meeting here in Dehradun.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttarakhand CM, it was decided that the Assembly session would be held in Bharadisain in Gairsain, informed a government statement. (ANI)

