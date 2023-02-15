Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches teaser of Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the teaser of the Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista' at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:58 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches teaser of Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista'
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the teaser of the Garhwali film 'Yu Kanu Rista' at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while launching the teaser expressed hope that this film will play an important role in propagating environment conservation and the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand in the country and abroad.

Wishing for the success of the film, he congratulated the entire team. Film's producer Ankit Lucky Kandiyal said that the film based on Dr Nishank's novel 'Chhoot Gaya Padav' is the story of a teacher's struggle for the treatment of her student who is suffering from an incurable disease and a family martyred on the border. Which is a poignant film depicting the tremendous military tradition of Uttarakhand along with women empowerment and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

'Yu Kanu Rista' is scheduled to release on February 17 in Silver City Mall of Dehradun. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the state cabinet meeting here in Dehradun.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttarakhand CM, it was decided that the Assembly session would be held in Bharadisain in Gairsain, informed a government statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023