US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as strong retail sales data adds to rate hike fears
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data underscored a resilient U.S. economy, which could offer more room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.64 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 34,008.63.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.63 points, or 0.40%, at 4,119.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.02 points, or 0.46%, to 11,905.12 at the opening bell.
